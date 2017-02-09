Kansas man charged after stakeout, arrest for armed robbery

WICHITA- A Kansas man was charged in federal court Thursday in two armed robberies at auto parts stores, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Brandon V. Wells, 22, Wichita, was charged with two counts of commercial robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a robbery.

According to court records, it is alleged that on Feb. 6, 2017, Wells was carrying a firearm when he and an accomplice robbed O’Reilly Auto Parts at 3109 E. Pawnee in Wichita. Wells used a handgun to threaten employees before he and the accomplice fled the store with stolen cash.

Two Wichita police officers who heard the robbery call set up surveillance at a nearby O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Store at 4818 E. Lincoln. The officers noted that the back door was propped open when they arrived and they soon saw the subjects leave the store. One subject escaped but they were able to arrest Wells.

If convicted, Wells faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery charge, and not less than seven years (consecutive to the underlying sentence) on the first brandishing charge and 25 years on the second brandishing charge. The Wichita Police Department, the FBI and the Safe Streets Task Force investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.