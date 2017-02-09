Hutch woman formally charged in drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson area woman was back in court Thursday where she was read the formal charges in a drug distribution case.

Kimberly Phillips is now charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent, possession of hydrocodone, three counts of aggravated endangerment of child, theft of a firearm and in the alternative, possession of a stolen firearm.

A search warrant was served on a garage and home in the 2600 block of South Elmo Drive. That search also included a Honda Civic.

Authorities claim they found a plastic container with two large buds of marijuana, syringes wrapped in a stocking cap and a Taurus brand .380 handgun. That gun was reported stolen out of McPherson. Inside the home, 6.4 grams of marijuana was found along with more syringes, hydrocodone, .1 gram of methamphetamine, 29.9 grams of THC wax including packaging and tweezers.

Phillips has another case pending which includes numerous charges for a case going back to August 25, which is also a distribution case.

Both cases are now scheduled as part of a waiver-status docket on Feb. 22.