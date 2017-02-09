Girl Scout Cookie Sales starts Feb. 11

New S’mores cookie celebrates 100 years of Girl Scout Cookies

WICHITA – Kansas Girl Scouts are developing leadership and entrepreneurial skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and this year, there’s a new Girl Scout S’mores cookie to celebrate 100 years of Girl Scout Cookies.

During Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Cookie Sale, which starts Saturday and ends March 19, Girl Scouts are learning essential life skills – goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that stay with them forever.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s new S’mores cookie celebrating this centennial is a crispy graham cookie double-dipped in crème icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating.

The Cookie Sale starts Saturday across 80 Kansas counties served by Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.

To find cookies, just enter your zip code at www.kansasgirlscouts.org, call the Cookie Hotline at 888-686-MINT, or download the free, official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Go to www.kansasgirlscouts.org to learn more.