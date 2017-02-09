Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

2/8/2017 Anderson Desirae Ann $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



2/8/2017 Corkins Ryan Scott $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



2/8/2017 Collier Travis Joel $0 Failure to Appear



2/8/2017 Saccarello Del Monico Bruno Alessandro $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/8/2017 Saccarello Del Monico Bruno Alessandro $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/8/2017 Decker Tobias Leon $17,500 Violation of Offender Registration Act; 2nd Conviction



2/8/2017 Decker Tobias Leon $17,500 Probation Violation



2/8/2017 Jackson James Lamont $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



2/8/2017 Garcia Javier Edwin $0 Probation Violation



2/8/2017 McCue Amanda Kay $0 Failure to Appear



2/8/2017 Wade Tampiria Vyette $0 Failure to Appear



2/8/2017 Bell Kegan Doyle $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense



2/8/2017 Bell Kegan Doyle $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



2/8/2017 Pedraza Jr Victor Hugo $500 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



2/7/2017 Eaton Toby Gale $0 Probation Violation



2/7/2017 Smalling Sr John David $5,000 Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); 3.5g to < 100g



2/7/2017 Beste Layton Marshall $0 Failure to Appear



2/7/2017 Turpin William Clinton $0 Failure to Appear



2/7/2017 Strausberg Bryson Wayne $0 Failure to Appear



2/7/2017 Blanton Gabriela Bianca $0 Failure to Appear



2/7/2017 Keim Wayne Leon $0 Stalking; Conduct causing fear to a person or person’s family



2/7/2017 Ridge Curtis Wayne $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/7/2017 Ridge Curtis Wayne $0 Failure to Appear



2/6/2017 Billings Jamir Deshawn $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/6/2017 Billings Jamir Deshawn $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/6/2017 Kitch Jacob Allen $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



2/6/2017 Kitch Jacob Allen $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



2/6/2017 McCallister Curtis Allen $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



2/6/2017 Holloway Joseph Dean $20,000 Failure to Appear



2/6/2017 Holloway Joseph Dean $20,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/6/2017 Ward Johnathan Amadeus $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/6/2017 Ward Johnathan Amadeus $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/6/2017 Ward Johnathan Amadeus $0 Probation Violation

2/6/2017 Mitchell Hope Nicole $0 Probation Violation



2/6/2017 Mitchell Hope Nicole $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



2/6/2017 Mitchell Hope Nicole $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/6/2017 Black Martie Ann $0 Failure to Appear



2/6/2017 Payne Jeffrey Jericho $0 Failure to Appear



2/6/2017 Payne Heather Kay $14,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g



2/6/2017 Payne Heather Kay $14,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



2/6/2017 Payne Heather Kay $14,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/6/2017 Payne Heather Kay $14,000 Tax Stamp Violation; Failure to Pay Tax



2/6/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $2,500 Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)



2/6/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $2,500 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/6/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $2,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/6/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $2,500 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)



2/6/2017 Llanes Michelle Renee $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



2/6/2017 Klein Cady Lynn $0 Probation Violation



2/6/2017 Muns Joshua Isaac $0 Probation Violation



2/6/2017 Tobin Travis Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



2/6/2017 Tobin Travis Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



2/6/2017 Willard Nicole Ashley $0 Failure to Appear



2/6/2017 Jones Deanthony Arvell $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



