VIDEO: Police need help identifying bank vandalism suspect

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a case of vandalism and need help identifying suspect.

He is a person of interest in a case at First National Bank.

If you know his identity please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-28256. Please associate this tip with case #2017-2936.

