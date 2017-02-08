VIDEO: Police need help identifying bank vandalism suspect

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a case of vandalism and need help identifying suspect.
He is a person of interest in a case at First National Bank.
If you know his identity please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-28256. Please associate this tip with case #2017-2936.
Comments
Randle says
When caught they should put these creeps on graffiti cleanup detail around the city for a year.