Police: Kan. car dealer stops man from attempt to steal vehicle

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for attempted auto theft after two car dealerships joined forces to stop him.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Calvin Hinz, 33, began prowling around the Long McArthur Automobile lot in the 3500 block of South Ninth Street in Salina, according to Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman.

Hinz was looking into cars and asking for keys. Long McArthur employees warned neighboring Marshall Motor Company of the suspicious man.

Hinz then walked to the service Bay at nearby Marshall Motors service bay and allegedly attempted to steal a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Dealership employees boxed Hinz in with other vehicles and waited for police to arrive.

Hinz was taken to the Saline County jail where he faces multiple charges, including theft and driving while suspended