Local man with pending cases formally charged in two more

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 29-year-old Hutchinson man with three cases pending can add two more to the list.

Kelby Becker in one new case is now charged with two counts of burglary of a non-dwelling going back to Dec. 15 and 17.

He’s also charged with felony theft amounting to over $1,500. That includes civil war era carbine guns and Nazi memorabilia and books. That from the burglary on Dec. 15.

And with the burglary on Dec. 17, he’s accused of stealing hand tools, power tools, stereos and other household goods.

In the second case, he’s charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property as well as a number of traffic charges. These crimes are reported to have occurred on Jan. 31.

As we mentioned, he has three other pending cases including one where he’s charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. That case goes back to April 17.

He remains jailed on a bond of $19,700.

The two new cases will be scheduled on a waiver-status docket along with the other three next month.