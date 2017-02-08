Kansas man hospitalized after pickup overturns

MARION COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. on Wednesday in Marion County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Toyota Tacoma driven by Twayne A. Cutsinger, 45, White City, was northbound on U.S. 77 one mile south of Lost Springs.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered the west ditch and overturned.

Cutsinger was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.