HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 23-year-old South Hutchinson woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after an accident in the city.

Nicole Hoover was traveling in the 1800 block of East G, when she lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway and struck a ditch.

She was transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

The accident occurring just before 8:30 am.