Two arrested on drug related charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two people remain jailed after their arrest on Monday on drug related charges.

Thirty Four-year-old Heather Payne of rural Hutchinson was arrested for possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia with intent to sell, personal use drug paraphernalia and no tax stamp.

Also arrested was 46-year-old Terry E. Goodwin of Wichita, Potential charges against him include possession of stimulants, possession of depressants, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called for a suspicious vehicle at the McDonald’s at 20 East 4th. Officer could smell marijuana which led to the search of the vehicle where they found the drugs including four plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine and a scale.

The arrest coming about 10:00 a.m. Monday.

In court, Payne who is on probation in another case was denied any bond reduction because of the case being a distribution case. Goodwin’s bond was set at $2,500.

Both will be back in court next week.