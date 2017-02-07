Tax help available again this year through VITA

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Volunteer Center of Reno County will again offer the free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program this year. Free electronic tax preparation will be available to persons with incomes at or below $54,000 beginning Tuesday, January 31 and continuing through Thursday, April 13. Assistance will be provided by RSVP and Volunteer Action Corps members who have successfully completed Internal Revenue Service training and certification.



The VITA Site will be located at the Salvation Army Building, 700 N. Walnut, in Hutchinson. The site will be open Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The site will also be open Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Assistance will be available on a first come, first served basis.



Taxpayers seeking assistance must bring the following:



Photo ID

Social Security cards for all persons claimed on each return

Birth dates for all dependents

All documents showing 2016 income such as W-2, 1099’s, Social Security year-end statements, Unemployment statements, etc.

Interest & dividend statements

A copy of your 2015 return (if possible)

Real Estate Property Tax statements (if applicable)

Persons claiming childcare expenses should bring name of provider, address, phone & tax ID number and amount paid

Persons planning to use direct deposit of refunds should bring bank or credit union routing and account numbers

Individuals who wish to complete their taxes on-line, may do so for free using the website, myfreetaxes.com (income limit is $64,000 or lower).



This is the 43rd year the VITA Program in Reno County has been administered by The Volunteer Center of Reno County at Hutchinson Community College.

