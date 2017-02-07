Preliminary work on K 96 under way, but project no closer to getting started

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorist who travel between Hutchinson and Sterling have noticed some activity along what will eventually become the K-96 four-lane highway.

But it’s just preliminary work, and the highway is apparently no closer to becoming a reality than it was at this time last year. That’s when it was announced that numerous highway projects, including K-96 were being delayed while K-Dot funds were being taken away to balance the State budget.

According to Zach Oswald, spokesperson for the regional K-Dot office the work being done now includes removing houses on the right of way and relocating some utilities. Oswald says they are removing the structures to prevent vandalism and other potential wrongdoing. According to K-Dot, the project is still not funded, and no timeline has been given as to when the project might happen.

Originally the highway was to be completed in late 2018.