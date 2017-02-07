Kan. man jailed; allegedly started fire with child inside house

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Finney County are investigating a suspect in connection with alleged arson.

Just before 6:30p.m. February 4, officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to 1607 Julie Street for a reported structure fire, according to a media release.

As Officers were responding dispatch advised that a male subject was on scene setting fire to the house and there was a child still inside the residence.

When Officers arrived on scene they located a trash can on fire up against a wall of the residence. Officers pulled the trash can away from the residence to prevent the residence from catching fire. Officers were able to locate the suspect, 30-year-old Martin Garcia as he exited the residence.

The investigation revealed that Garcia was upset after a family dispute and went to the basement where he allegedly set fire to a mattress in a bedroom.

That fire was extinguished by a 50-year-old female victim.

Garcia then went to the kitchen and allegedly set fire in a trash can in the kitchen.

That fire was also extinguished by the same victim.

She advised Garcia that she had called police and they were coming. Garcia then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and threatened the her.

She was able to grab the two children, ages 5 and three, and flee the residence.

When the victim fled the residence Garcia followed outside and allegedly set fire to the trash can outside next to the house.

There were no injuries, according to police

Garcia is being held in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charge including Criminal Threat, Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Animals and Possession of Marijuana.