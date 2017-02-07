Judge request briefs in civil filing for child sex case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A man sentenced to nearly 47 years in prison for molesting two 6-year-old twin girls and for multiple drug convictions is still seeking relief in his civil motion.

Curtis McCallister had a hearing Monday over his habeas corpus motion in front of Judge Trish Rose where he is seeking relief from those convictions and sentence.

Apparently, the hearing which lasted all day ended with no decision by the judge. Instead, she asked both sides to write briefs over their arguments. She would then base her decision of the testimony as well the arguments of the two sides.

McCallister was found guilty of sexually abusing the two girls which took place between May 31, and June 27, 2005.

The drug case goes back to March 31, 2007, when Reno County Drug Unit detectives did a search of his home in the 1400 block of Prairie. They found 40 grams of marijuana in a couple of bags, digital scales, and baggies used to package the drugs. They also found a small orange notebook with names and some numbers. They believe it was owe sheets for people he sold drugs to. They referred to it as “fronting drugs.”

Inmates file the civil cases when they’ve exhausted all the other possible appeals through the appellate courts.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections website, he’s not eligible for parole until January of 2049.

When we learn of a decision, we’ll let you know.