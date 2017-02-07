Dream Big film coming to the Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On February 20, the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will begin showing a new documentary film titled “Dream Big.”

Dream Big shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways, changing everyday life and even entire societies.

From the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots and a solar car race across Australia, Dream Big highlights engineering feats across the globe and beyond including the Roman Arch, the Great Wall of China, a bridge in a small village in Haiti and the International Space Station.

According to the film’s director, Greg MacGillivray, “people have been itching for a popular film about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Teachers, museums and parents are looking for ways to get kids not just exposed to, but also really turned on, by science and engineering.”

MacGillivray says he hopes the film “energizes kids of all kinds to think about engineering as something that might be an exciting thing to do with their lives and their way to make a mark on the world.”

For showtimes and pricing, please call: 620.665.9347 or visit www.cosmo.org.