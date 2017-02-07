City Council approves support for Heritage Lofts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council gave approval to a letter of support for a developer that wants to build an apartment complex near the downtown area.

The letter of support to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation on behalf of Manske and Associates who are proposing a new apartment complex near the downtown area. If approved The Heritage Lofts would be located at the corner of Sherman and Washington. The apartment would provide housing to persons with developmental disabilities and residents over 55 years of age. A decision by KHRC could come in May and if approved, work on the complex should begin in November with completion in early 2019. The cost of the project is $4.5 million.

The Council also approved two public works projects. The first was awarding a bid to APAC Kansas for the city’s 2017 arterial street maintenance program at a cost of $1,391,336. The second was for the residential street maintenance program from Circle C Paving at a cost of $815,243.

The Council also approved the sale of the old W 4th Avenue fire station to Absolute Precision Plumbing for $40,150.