After all night session, vote expected on controversial Ed Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The controversial nominee for education secretary is expected to get a vote before the full Senate today following a marathon session where Democrats each used the maximum debate time allotted in a show of opposition to Betsy DeVos. The debate continued all night.

With two Republicans announcing opposition, Vice President Mike Pence will likely have to break a 50-50 tie to confirm the nominee, who favors alternatives to public education.

Kansas Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran announced their support for the controversial nominee.

Moran said DeVos reassured him.

“Ms. DeVos confirmed to me that there will be no federally-mandated voucher program in the state of Kansas. She reassured me that the state, local districts and school boards will retain their important role in administering our schools and determining our students’ curriculum.”

Senator Roberts said he welcomed the opportunity to work with DeVos to ensure Kansans can make their own decisions about the best way to improve education, free from federal interference.

“I am confident she is the right person for the job.”

Demonstrators held protests outside Moran’s offices in Olathe and Wichita on Saturday and Monday in an attempt to change his opinion.