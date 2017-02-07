HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Maria Bujanda has been named Hutchinson High School head volleyball coach 2017-18 school year.

Bujanda is a physical education teacher for the district at Hutchinson Middle School – 7. She will continue in that role while also serving as head volleyball coach at HHS.

This is Bujanda’s first head volleyball coaching position at the high school level. She joined the district last fall and has coached middle school volleyball and basketball. She also coaches a traveling team for the Kansas Volleyball Club.

“Maria is extremely passionate about volleyball,” said Kevin Armstrong, HHS athletic director. “I think the young ladies who participate in volleyball no matter how old they are will enjoy that passion and enthusiasm.”

Bujanda graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg in May 2016. She played collegiate volleyball for the Swedes for two years and two additional years at Cloud County Community College. While at Cloud County, she also played a semester of basketball.

As a player, Bujanda was all-conference and all-region three years in a row and was a two-time MVP award winner.

During college, she was an assistant volleyball coach for two years at Salina South.

“My goals are to make sure the girls are having fun,” Bujanda said. “I also want to make major improvements to their confidence, skills and bring back the passion for the sport.”

Bujanda replaces Tina Johnson who stepped down after the 2016-17 season.