One of two teens busted for marijuana distribution case makes court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One of two teens arrested late last week on drug distribution charges made a first appearance before a judge Monday.

Jamal Rogers was arrested along with Denver Roberts in the unit block of East 5th after a police officer noticed the vehicle they were in only had one headlight. During the stop, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana. The two were detained and a search was conducted on the vehicle. That’s when police say they discovered six individual bags of marijuana, other unused bags, a BB-gun and a small amount of cash.

Potential charges against the two include possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute as well as simple possession of marijuana.

Rogers told the judge that it wasn’t even his car and that he’s “100% not guilty of the charges.”

He’s jailed with a bond of $8,000. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed to lower it to $4,500. He’ll be back in court on Feb. 13 to see if the state has filed formal charges.

Roberts is already free on bond and should make an initial court appearance at a later date.