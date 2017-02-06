Suspects and burglary and flee and elude case make another court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The two suspects arrested back on Jan. 28, after a trailer was stolen in Hutchinson have been formally charged.

Thirty Nine-year-old Christopher Bauck who according to police is homeless is now charged with burglary, felony theft, possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement, felony flee and elude and driving while suspended.

The case starts with the report of an inclosed trailer being stolen on West 13th. Law enforcement spotted the truck pulling the trailer at Hendricks and Nickerson Blvd. They tried to stop the truck which led to the chase which ended at 10th & Cheyenne in the county. Bauck apparently ran from the vehicle, but was quickly captured. It was learned that the truck he was driving was also stolen out of Wellington.

His bond is set at $37,500

39-year-old Becky Hewitt has been charged with burglary, felony theft and possession of stolen property. Her bond is set at $8.000.

The case against the two will now move to future waiver-status docket.