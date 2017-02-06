Man suspected of firing at a Hutch area home formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 38-year-old suspect arrested back on Jan. 29 after he allegedly fired at a man at his home in the 5300 block of North Old K-61 has been formally charged.

Michael Sifuentes is now charged with attempted aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

The shooting occurring around 11:00 p.m., when Reno County Sheriff Deputies were called to the scene. When they arrived, they made contact with the resident at the scene, Patrick Hill who told deputies that just prior to the call, he had noticed a truck out on the road in front of his house revving its engine. Hill said he recognized the truck and went outside when the person in the truck started firing. Hill admitted he returned fire and the truck then sped away.

Although there were three others at the residence besides Hill, there were no injuries, however they did find a bullet lodged in an easy chair inside the home.

The suspect is free on bond of $21,500 in this case, however is jailed on a municipal court matter.

With the formal charges filed, his case now moves to a waiver-status docket on March 8.