Kan. mom jailed after police find marijuana in baby’s bed

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a woman on drug and child endangerment charges.

Just after 5p.m. on Saturday, a concerned neighbor contacted police about a disturbance at a home in the 800 Block of Navajo, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester,

Police found Alexandria Moreno, 25, intoxicated with four children in the fenced-in backyard, according to Forrester.

Police also found a six-month-old baby sleeping in a bed. A box of marijuana was also baby’s bed and individually packaged marijuana scattered about the house.

The children, who ranged from six months to six-years-old, were placed into protective custody.

The mother faces multiple drug charges, five counts of endangering a child and an additional charge because the house is within 1,000 feet of a school.