UPDATE: Kan. woman charged with murder of her boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 11:30a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Kellogg and Meridian in Wichita.

The calling party told police they were stopping to assist a motorist involved in a traffic accident, according to Lt. Jeff Gilmore during Monday’s online police briefing.

The calling party told police a woman in the vehicle said she had just shot her boyfriend in the head, according to Gilmore.

The victim identified by police as Richard J. Hamm, Jr., 39, died at the scene.

Police arrested the shooting suspect Crystal Kay Rotramel, 30, on charges of second-degree murder, according to Gilmore.

The couple had been involved in an argument at their residence in the 2700 Block of West Crawford and it continued in the vehicle.

The suspect was driving the vehicle and shot her boyfriend one time, according to Gilmore.

