Daily bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————



2/5/2017 Ray Justin David $0 Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon



2/5/2017 Ray Justin David $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999



2/5/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $2,300 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/5/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $2,300 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



2/5/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $2,300 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/5/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $2,300 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



2/5/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $2,300 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



2/5/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $2,300 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



2/5/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $2,300 Failure to Appear



2/5/2017 Askins Kristi Renee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



2/5/2017 Askins Kristi Renee $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



2/5/2017 Ward Andrew Jacob $7,600 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/5/2017 Ward Andrew Jacob $7,600 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/5/2017 Ward Andrew Jacob $7,600 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/5/2017 Ward Andrew Jacob $7,600 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



2/5/2017 Ward Andrew Jacob $7,600 Failure to Appear



2/5/2017 Ramsey Michael Scott $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



2/5/2017 Wright Jr Walter Lee $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/5/2017 Wright Jr Walter Lee $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



2/5/2017 Glasgow George Joseph $2,500 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



2/5/2017 Vance Ashley Marie $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/5/2017 Bortz Christopher Shaun $0 Failure to Appear



2/5/2017 Flanagan Caitlyn Mae $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense



2/5/2017 Harris Courtney Dalene $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/5/2017 Koob Treva Marie $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



Full Jail Log