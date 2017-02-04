Two teens busted for marijuana distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two teens were taken to jail late Friday after being arrested by police on drug distribution charges.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. in the unit block of East 5th, when 18-year-old Jamal S. Rogers and 18-year-old Denver R. Roberts, were allegedly found in what police say was a sellers quantity of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia used to distribute.

Potential charges include possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute as well as simple possession of marijuana.

Both are jailed with a bond of $8,000.