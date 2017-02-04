Stabbing incident in Carey Park leads to one arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police have made an arrest of suspect in a stabbing in Carey Park. The victim were told actually called in the report.

It happened inside a vehicle with two kids inside. The victim was stabbed in the head according to police.

The suspect identified as Elijah Norris is jailed for not only that stabbing, but also drugs.

Potential charges include aggravated battery, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000.

Police are expected to release more information shortly on the stabbing which occurred just after 11:30 Saturday morning.

Norris has served time in prison for aggravated battery, possession of drugs and burglary.