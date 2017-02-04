Police investigate robbery and beating

Hutchinson Police are investigating an aggravated robbery case resulting in a local man being transported to the hospital

The victim reported that a white man threatened and robbed him with a knife. During that incident, the victim was struck in the face.

He was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of those facial injuries which police say was caused by blunt force.

The incident occurring in the 600 block of North Monroe around 7:00 a.m.