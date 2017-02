HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Carlos Reyna was crowned king and Brailey Moeder crowned queen for Winter Homecoming 2017 at Hutchinson High School Friday evening.

Other members of the king’s court were Wyatt Atkins, Dylan Chesterman, Conor Craig, Canyon Maldonado and Josh Rivas.

Other members of the queen’s court were Annie Blake, Jenna Garcia, Emily Ivey, Michah Tomac and Yazmine Wright.