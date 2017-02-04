Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rear-ends semi in Kingman Co.

.

KINGMAN COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. on Saturday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Jeffrey Hagar, 53, Cheny, was eastbound on U.S. 54 a mile west of Kingman.

The SUV rear-ended an eastbound semi.

Hagar was transported to the hospital in Kingman. The semi driver from California was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.