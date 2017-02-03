Triple-murder suspects captured in Kan. transferred to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two suspects in a Mississippi pawn shop robbery that left three people dead are back in the state after being captured in Kansas.

Thirty-five year old Jamison Townsend and 37-year-old Joshua Garcia face three counts of capital murder in the Dec. 17 shooting deaths at Bill’s Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange in Jackson.

Police say 81-year-old Cleveland Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy and 77-year-old Ted McLemore were killed during the robbery.

Townsend and Garcia were arrested days later near Junction City after an interstate chase. Both waived extradition from Kansas and were returned to Jackson police custody Thursday. They also face armed robbery charges.

Police say Townsend and Garcia are also suspected in burglaries at two Gulfport pawn shops and a Pascagoula jewelry shop.

It’s unclear if they have attorneys.