Seat-Belt enforcement held in Hutchinson Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police held a “Buckle Up Hutch” enforcement Thursday afternoon for couple of hours.

They had an officer in the area of 30th & Adams and an officer in the area of Ave A and Maple.

This was an enforcement where citations were actually written.

At 30th and Adams, seven adult seat-belt citations were given, one for a 14-17 year old seat-belt violation and one person had an expired tag.

At Avenue A, nine adult citations were given, one 4-7 year old child restraint violation citation was handed out and two speeding warnings were given out as well.