One of two arrested in drug distribution case formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – After members of the Reno Co Drug Enforcement Unit served a warrant at 801 E 3rd in Hutchinson back on Jan. 26, one of the two suspects in the case has been formally charged.

Stephen Montaldo is now charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, all with intent to sell. Other charges include possession of Oxycodone, heroin and marijuana as well as a charge of aggravated endangering a child. His wife Sophia faces similar charges.

During the search, they say they found about a quarter pound of methamphetamine and about 19 grams of marijuana or marijuana hash, a small baggie with an unidentified substance believed to be heroin, Oxycodone, packaging material, working scales, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old girl was placed into protective custody and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia due to items found in her room.

The case is still under investigation at this time.