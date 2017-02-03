Intoxicated man arrested after he causes issues for law enforcement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 36-year-old man from Texas who now makes Hutchinson his home faces criminal charges after he caused a disturbance at a local bar, then at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and also inside the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Its started at Carl’s Bar in downtown Hutchinson when they asked to Nathan Weatherly to leave because of him being to intoxicated. He refused and police were called. Even after he was advised of criminal trespass, he refused to leave, so police literally picked him up and removed him from the bar. He was taken to the hospital to be checked over and again was uncooperative. They then had to carry him from there and he was taken to the jail where he reportedly kicked an officer and also damaged a window inside that facility.

Potential charges include battery of a jail deputy, criminal damage, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass.

Bond in the case is set at $7,000 and he should be back in court for the formal reading of charges next week.