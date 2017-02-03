Hutch man sentenced in multiple cases to 14-years in prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man who entered guilty pleas as charged in three cases last year was sentenced Friday to just over 14-years in prison.

Richard Manion entered pleas to drug charges for an arrest going back to Aug. 26, 2015, and Feb. 18, 2016, in the other.

Manion was arrested by police after an officer recognized him and knew he had warrants. The officer began to follow him. After noticing some traffic infractions where he was detained. The officer then saw a grinder in the door of the vehicle which led to a search and the discovery of around 29 grams of methamphetamine as well as some prescription pills. They also did a search of a local motel room and allegedly found more items consistent with drug distribution including some cash, just under $4,000.

In the other case, he was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp and personal use drug paraphernalia.

There was also the financial card and theft case which had to do with stealing mail from three locations in the county, one of which included a Chase credit card. The card was sent to one of the victims and had not been activated. Then came reports that, in four days, it had been used at 25 different locations in Hutchinson and McPherson. Video was obtained showing Manion and a co-defendant, Aubrey Ramsey, using the cards at various locations. Plus, three motel rooms were rented with Manion using his own name and vehicle information. This occurred in November and December of 2015.

Judge Trish Rose sentenced him to the 14-years on the charge of distribution of methamphetamine and ran all the other convictions concurrent to that which was a part of the plea agreement. However, Manion was also convicted for two drugs cases with the feds and was sentenced to 10-years in federal prison.