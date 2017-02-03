Hearing set for Kan. man accused of shaking, injuring 7-week old

JEWELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jewell County continue to investigate a Kansas man for alleged child abuse.

During a status conference on Wednesday Cody Michael Showers, 26, Mankato, requested a preliminary hearing, according to Jewell County Attorney Darrell Miller.

On December 21, deputies arrested Showers for allegedly shaking a 7-week-old baby and causing “great bodily harm” during an incident on December 15, according to a media release from the Sheriff’s Department.

Showers remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s office.

The baby was hospitalized in Wichita and was placed in foster care.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3, according to Miller.