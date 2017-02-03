Former Reno County Sheriff Jim Fountain passes away

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Retired Reno County Sheriff Jim Fountain passed away Friday according to the current sheriff, Randy Henderson.

Fountain served as sheriff from 1973 to 1993 and was very well respected throughout Kansas Law Enforcement according to Henderson.

The public meeting room at the Reno County Correctional Facility bears his name.

Fountain was the first sheriff from Kansas to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico Virginia.

Funeral arrangements are pending according to Henderson.