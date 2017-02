HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Transportation has granted a contract to a Newton company for a bridge replacement along U.S. 50 near Sylvia in far western Reno County.

The bridge is located about three miles east of the Reno-Stafford County line. Bridges Inc. of Newton was awarded the bid with a price tag of just over $1,144,000.00.

Work could take several months to complete.