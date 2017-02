SEDGWICK COUNTY – Five horses died Wednesday night in a Kansas barn fire.

Just before 11p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to report of the fire in the 5500 Block of North Armstrong Avenue, according to Kelly Zane an investigator with the Wichita Fire Department.

The fire started accidently by a wood stove and caused over $20,000 in damage to the structure.

No other injuries were reported.