Barton County man formally charged with felony flee and elude

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 44-year-old Hoisington man who was arrested after leading Reno County Sheriff Deputies on a high-speed chase has been formally charged.

Richard Franklin Newkirk has been formally charged with felony flee and elude with five or more moving violations associated with the chase.

A deputy reported he was west bound on 4th Street at Peace Road at 1:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop for what he suspected was a person with a suspended driver’s license. The driver refused to stop, leading to the chase. It ended at Jordan Springs and Longview Road when the driver attempted to go west, but stopped when the road came to a dead end at a cattle gate.

After identifying Newkirk, deputies learned he had outstanding warrants in both Barton and Ellis Counties.

In court Wednesday, he requested a bond reduction so he could take care of those issues in the other counties. Bond is only $1,500 and Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied the request, saying she thought the bond was appropriate.

The Reno County case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Feb. 22.