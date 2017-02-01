Three vehicle accident in the county injures five

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 56th and Hendricks Tuesday for a three vehicle injury accident. When they arrived, they found five patients, three with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles was trapped inside the vehicle and was extracted by the Hutchinson and Nickerson Fire Department.

Fifty-six-year-old Clayton Kaegi of Hutchinson was northbound on Hendricks when he failed to yield at the posted stop sign. He entered the intersection and was struck by a east bound pickup driven by 32-year-old Tony Killingsworth of McPherson. Both vehicles were then struck by a westbound car driven by 15-year-old Luis Jaime Jr. of Hutchinson.

Kaegi and his passenger, 57-year-old Jacqueline Kaegi of Hutchinson were transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Killingsworth reported only minor injuries and Jaime reported minor injuries and was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center by private Vehicle. His passenger 14-year-old Jalen Moriasi of Hutchinson reported no injuries and was released to a parent.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident and is pending blood results.

The accident occurred just after 5 p.m. and is still under investigation.