Hutchinson woman with drug distribution case pending busted again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local woman failed to get a bond reduction when she appeared for a first appearance on drug related charges.

Apparently, a search warrant was served on a garage home in the 2600 block of South Elmo Drive. That search also included a Honda Civic.

Charges against Kimberly R. Phillips could include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Authorities claim they found a plastic container two large buds of marijuana, syringes wrapped in a stocking cap and a Taurus brand .380 handgun. That gun was reported stolen out of McPherson. Inside the home, 6.4 grams of marijuana was found along with more syringes, hydrocodone, .1 gram of methamphetamine, 29.9 grams of THC wax including packaging and tweezers.

Phillips has another case pending which includes numerous charges for a case going back to August 25. Charges in that case includes possession of methamphetamine, marijuana Oxycodone and drug paraphernalia all with intent to distribute. Other charges includes three counts of aggravated child endangerment, five counts of criminal possession of a firearm, one being an AR .15 rifle, a .223 rifle, a .357 revolver, a 9 mm handgun and .40 caliber handgun and also brass knuckles.

This case is pending a preliminary hearing.

During an appearance for her latest arrest, she requested a bond reduction, but that was denied by District Judge Trish Rose. It was left at $33,000 dollar.

She’ll be back in court next week for formal reading of charges for the latest drug bust.