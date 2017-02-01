Hutch man with 3 pending cases faces more charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 29-year-old Hutchinson man with three cases pending was before Judge Trish Rose where he was told of potential charges involving burglary theft and drugs.

Kelby Becker faces the potential charges for cases from December of last year and January of this year and includes breaking into storage units and a reported stolen vehicle.

In one of the three other cases pending he’s charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. That case goes back to April 17.

Then on June 25, he was busted for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

And in the third case going back to August of last year, he is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, personal use paraphernalia and possession of metal knuckles.

The bond for the latest arrest is set at $19,700 and in court he asked for a bond reduction. Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davidson argued against it saying if anything it should be increased noting the three pending cases. Becker told the judge the allegations for the latest arrest is all lies, but Judge Rose left the bond where it is.

He’ll be back in court next week for the formal reading of any charges.