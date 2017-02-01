HCC players move onto four year schools

HCC Sports Information

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

A total of 21 Hutchinson Community College football players from the 2016 team have signed with four-year programs on National Signing Day.

Several players from this group signed in the early period in December.

Six members of this group have signed with FBS programs. Three have signed with FCS programs, six with NCAA Division II programs and six more with NAIA programs.

Several members of this group will remain in the state of Kansas to continue their football careers.

Defensive lineman J.J. Holmes has signed to play at the University of Kansas and offensive linemen Hayden Perry will play at Kansas State. Defensive back Asher Goldston and receiver Tyler Harris will play next season at Emporia State, while defensive back Tyshawn Johnson and receiver Mitch McClellan will move on to Pittsburg State. Offensive linemen Cuyler Cowart and Grayson Work-Fields and running back Tre Griffin signed to play at Ottawa University. Quarterback Chaz Capps will play at Mid-America Nazarene and Louie Arceo will play next season at Kansas Wesleyan University.

In addition to Holmes and Perry signing with Big 12 schools, defensive lineman Gabe Richardson also signed with SEC West Arkansas. Defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham signed with Arkansas State, offensive lineman Steven Hayes signed with Ohio University and offensive lineman Jalen Allen signed with UNC-Charlotte.

According to Blue Dragon head coach Rion Rhoades, a few other Blue Dragons have yet to decide on a four-year school and will announce their decisions at a later date.

Now 10 years into his tenure, Rhoades has helped 161 players move on to four-year program, an average of 16.1 players per season. A total of 47 players have moved on to FBS programs.

2017 BLUE DRAGONS SIGNING WITH 4-YEAR PROGRAMS

Gabe Richardson DL University of Arkansas

J.J. Holmes DL University of Kansas

Hayden Perry OL Kansas State University

Ronheen Bingham DL Arkansas State University

Steven Hayes OL Ohio University

Jalen Allen OL University of North Carolina Charlotte

DJ Smalls DB Youngstown State University

Treyvon Paulk RB Samford University

Jezel Parra TE University of The Incarnate Word

Asher Goldston DB Emporia State University

Tyler Harris WR Emporia State University

Tyshawn Johnson DB Pittsburg State University

Mitchell McClellan WR Pittsburg State University

V’Onte Williams-McRoy WR Harding University

Vance Johnson DB University of Nebraska-Kearney

Cuyler Cowart OL Ottawa University

Grayson Work-Fields OL Ottawa University

Tre Griffin RB Ottawa University

Josh Reynolds WR William Penn University

Chaz Capps QB Mid America Nazarene University

Louie Arceo ATH Kansas Wesleyan University