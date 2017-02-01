Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

HCC players move onto four year schools

by Leave a Comment

HCC Sports Information

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

A total of 21 Hutchinson Community College football players from the 2016 team have signed with four-year programs on National Signing Day.

Several players from this group signed in the early period in December.

Six members of this group have signed with FBS programs. Three have signed with FCS programs, six with NCAA Division II programs and six more with NAIA programs.

Several members of this group will remain in the state of Kansas to continue their football careers.

Defensive lineman J.J. Holmes has signed to play at the University of Kansas and offensive linemen Hayden Perry will play at Kansas State. Defensive back Asher Goldston and receiver Tyler Harris will play next season at Emporia State, while defensive back Tyshawn Johnson and receiver Mitch McClellan will move on to Pittsburg State. Offensive linemen Cuyler Cowart and Grayson Work-Fields and running back Tre Griffin signed to play at Ottawa University. Quarterback Chaz Capps will play at Mid-America Nazarene and Louie Arceo will play next season at Kansas Wesleyan University.

In addition to Holmes and Perry signing with Big 12 schools, defensive lineman Gabe Richardson also signed with SEC West Arkansas. Defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham signed with Arkansas State, offensive lineman Steven Hayes signed with Ohio University and offensive lineman Jalen Allen signed with UNC-Charlotte.

According to Blue Dragon head coach Rion Rhoades, a few other Blue Dragons have yet to decide on a four-year school and will announce their decisions at a later date.

Now 10 years into his tenure, Rhoades has helped 161 players move on to four-year program, an average of 16.1 players per season. A total of 47 players have moved on to FBS programs.

 

2017 BLUE DRAGONS SIGNING WITH 4-YEAR PROGRAMS

Gabe Richardson                         DL                  University of Arkansas

J.J. Holmes                                    DL                  University of Kansas

Hayden Perry                               OL                  Kansas State University

Ronheen Bingham                      DL                  Arkansas State University

Steven Hayes                               OL                  Ohio University

Jalen Allen                                    OL                  University of North Carolina Charlotte

DJ Smalls                                      DB                  Youngstown State University

Treyvon Paulk                             RB                  Samford University

Jezel Parra                                     TE                   University of The Incarnate Word

Asher Goldston                            DB                  Emporia State University

Tyler Harris                                   WR                 Emporia State University

Tyshawn Johnson                       DB                  Pittsburg State University

Mitchell McClellan                      WR                 Pittsburg State University

V’Onte Williams-McRoy            WR                 Harding University

Vance Johnson                            DB                  University of Nebraska-Kearney

Cuyler Cowart                              OL                  Ottawa University

Grayson Work-Fields                  OL                  Ottawa University

Tre Griffin                                     RB                  Ottawa University

Josh Reynolds                              WR                 William Penn University

Chaz Capps                                  QB                  Mid America Nazarene University

Louie Arceo                                  ATH               Kansas Wesleyan University

 

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *