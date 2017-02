WICHITA, Kan. – A 31-year-old Mexican national has been indicted for unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after he was deported.

Juan Manuel Araujo-Gutierrez was found Jan. 5, in Reno County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations investigated.