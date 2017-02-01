Convict bound over for trial in one case, formally charged in another

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 24-year-old Wichita man paroled here in Reno County back on Oct. 16 was back before a judge Wednesday to hear the formal charges against him after he caused a disturbance inside the Reno County Correctional Facility, but also for a preliminary hearing in another case.

Michael Lee Yates faces two counts of battery of a correctional officer when he struck two officers with a closed fist inside the local detention facility back on Jan. 24.

As we had told you earlier, officers were called to the B-Pod in the jail to move Yates to another area because of bad behavior. He’s then reported to have fought with the deputies and during that struggle struck two of them. He continued to struggle with the officers causing them to use a taser and he was then taken to a secure location.

He was also bound over for trial in another case where he’s charged with battery of a female corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. That finding by Judge Joe McCarville. He’ll now face arraignment on this case next Monday in front of Judge Tim Chambers.

Yates served time in prison for a drug distribution case in Sedgwick County going back to 2012.