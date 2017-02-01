Civil Air Patrol officer out; called for death of Kan. lawmaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas’ Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should “swing from a tree” for introducing a bill that would undo a law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses starting in July.

The Civil Air Patrol also said in a statement that it “does not condone such behavior from its members.”

Jonathan Holder said in the initial post, which has since been removed, that he was offended that Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton, of Overland Park, proposed legislation that would undermine his constitutional rights. Overland Park police continue to investigate.

Holder didn’t immediately respond to an email message from The Associated Press. But he said Monday in a Facebook message that “I stand by what I said.”

