Tuesday basketball schedule

The Hutchinson Salthawk boys and girls basketball teams will be at home this evening for games with Campus. Go out and cheer on the Hawks or listen to it on Country 102.9 starting at 5:50 p.m.
AV-CTL
Andale at Circle
Andover at Goddard
Arkansas City at Eisenhower
Campus at Hutchinson
Clearwater at Augusta
Collegiate at Buhler
Great Bend at Derby
Hays at Salina South
Maize South at Valley Center
Mulvane at Winfield
Rose Hill at El Dorado
Salina Central at Newton
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral at Conway Springs
Douglass at Belle Plaine
Independent at Garden Plain
Trinity Academy at Cheney
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead at Lyons
Hesston at Haven
Hillsboro at Council Grove
Hoisington at Smoky Valley
Sedgwick at Trinity Catholic
Chase at Central Christian
