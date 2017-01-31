Small plane makes emergency landing at Kansas airport

CLAY COUNTY – A small plane made an emergency landing just after 8:30a.m. on Tuesday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1976 Cessna Fixed Wing Single-Engine aircraft piloted by Jeffrey M. Clarke, 35, Fort Myers, FL., was having engine trouble, and made an emergency landing at the airport with no landing gear.

Despite the belly landing, Clarke and a passenger Dane M. Messex, 36, Harvest, AL., were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.