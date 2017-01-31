Siemens wind post strong 1Q numbers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — While wind power interest always hangs in the balance by what happens in Washington, there is good news from Siemens.

The company’s wind and renewables business posted a first quarter profit of €111m, up 119% over the year-ago period, on the back of a 16% increase in revenue to €1.38bn.

The German engineering giant said profitability in the business segment was driven by higher productivity, positive results related to project execution and higher capacity use.

A large contribution also came from the service business.

While profits and revenue were up there could be some challenges along the way as Orders in the three months were down 24% year on year at €1.44bn with fewer large contracts going into the system.

Offshore wind in Europe were a highlight with a €700m deal in Belgium and a €1bn order in the UK