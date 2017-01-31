Reno County Commission makes quick work of their agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission Tuesday made quick work of their agenda including issues pertaining to work in the Highlands and Blue Spruce areas north of Hutchinson.

They approved the easement agreement for Reno County Sewer District 8 in the Highlands. This has to do with the purchase of land for lagoon on a 20 acre sight just east of the Highlands.

They also awarded Dondlinger and Sons Construction of Wichita, the contract for work in the Blue Spruce addition in the amount of $421,517.50. This will be for work on the lagoon lift station improvements.

And Captain Steve Lutz with the Reno County Sheriff Department Detective Division got the commission to agree to purchase two used vehicles at a price not to exceed $39,000. They also approved the purchase of five new patrol vehicles and one new jail transport vehicle at a cost of $133,340.00, which is slightly less then what we had first told you when the initial price was $134,340.00.